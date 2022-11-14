Rudy Giuliani avoids indictment in NYC: feds

Rudy Giuliani won’t face criminal charges in Manhattan, prosecutors revealed in a court filing Monday — a decision that comes more than a year after the FBI raided the ex-mayor’s apartment and seized a trove of electronic devices.

An independent special master was appointed to review the seized material, and prosecutors and Giuliani’s defense attorney have periodically submitted letters to keep a Manhattan federal court judge up to date on where the investigation stands.

On Monday, prosecutors wrote to let Judge Paul Oetken know criminal charges against Giuliani will not be coming.

“The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the

issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming,” they wrote.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York had been investigating Giuliani’s relationship with a former top prosecutor from Ukriane, Yuriy Lutsenko, a source told The Post soon after his Manhattan apartment was raided.

Giuliani was probed over ties to a Ukrainian prosecutor who played a key role in Donald Trump’s first impeachment. AP

The source said the feds were probing if Giuliani represented Lutsenko — a central figure in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment — in some capacity and violated the foreign agents registration act.

Lutsenko was one of several Ukrainian officials who reportedly fed Giuliani potentially damaging information about Trump’s political rivals.

Trump was impeached by Congress in 2019 for allegedly seeking dirt on Joe Biden from officials in Ukraine in an attempt to swing the 2020 election in his favor.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate and later lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden. Trump and Giuliani refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, leading to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — and ultimately, Trump’s second impeachment.