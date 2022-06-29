Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced

An associate of Rudy Giuliani was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison Wednesday for his part in a conspiracy to illegally funnel money from a Russian businessman into political campaigns.

Lev Parnas, 50, had been convicted in Manhattan federal court in October on six fraud and campaign finance charges related to the 2018 scheme in which he and others were accused of funneling $100,000 to political campaigns in states where they hoped to launch a recreational marijuana business.

“This is what secret foreign money infiltrating American election looks like,” Assistant US Attorney Aline Flodr said during the trial. “That is why we’re here.”

Parnas pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to commit wire fraud when he gave bogus information to investors about the company, Fraud Guarantee.

Several people who lost money investing in Parnas’ business ventures gave emotional statements to the court, including a lawyer, Charles Gucciardo, who said he sent $500,000 to a Giuliani bank account to support Fraud Guarantee.

Lev Parnas arrives at court for his trial sentencing in New York City. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Parnas helped Rudy Giuliani connect with Ukraine contacts in the effort to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden. House Judiciary Committee via AP

“I’d like to apologize to Mr. Gucciardo,” Parnas said. “Even though I never spent a dollar of his money. I lied to him and used our friendship. Charles, I am sorry.”

Parnas pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to commit wire fraud. Alexandria Virginia Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

One woman declared Parnas “destroyed” her life when he never paid back money she lent for a movie he was supposedly producing.

“I’d like to apologize to all the victims that I hurt,” a sobbing Parnas said. “These are all people who are my friends, all people who trusted me and I lied to them to further my personal agenda.”

Prosecutors had asked US District Judge Paul Oetken for a sentence of 6.5 years while Parnas’ attorneys hoped to avoid any time behind bars.

Parnas had sought leniency and hoped to avoid prison time on his case because he cooperated with the first impeachment investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors countered that Parnas only helped with the congressional probe after he was subpoenaed, and questioned his credibility in their sentencing memo.

Soviet-born Parnas, who helped Giuliani connect with Ukraine contacts in the effort to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden, bashed his former ally outside the courthouse after sentencing.

Lev Parnas with his wife, Svetlana Parnas. Yuki Iwamura/AP

“There’s a lot more that needs to get out about Rudy Giuliani,” Parnas told reporters outside the courthouse. Anatevka Jewish Refugee Community

Parnas takes a selfie with his lawyer, Joseph Bondy, outside the courthouse before his sentencing. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

“I will continue to get the truth out. There’s a lot more that needs to get out about Rudy Giuliani, President — the ex-president, the former guy Trump, and everything that they did,” Parnas told reporters.

“And if they would’ve called me as a witness, they should have, we wouldn’t have had Jan. 6. This wouldn’t have happened. It’s unfortunate there’s still so much to tell but it will come out.”

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a Trump lawyer, hasn’t been charged in connection with the case.

