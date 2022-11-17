Rotting bodies of elderly woman and, son found in NYC apartment

The rotting bodies of a middle-aged man and his elderly mother were found inside their Lower East Side home this week, according to authorities.

Investigators suspect the 56-year-old son died first, leaving his 91-year-old mom unable to care for herself, police and law-enforcement sources said.

Their badly decomposed bodies were discovered Wednesday at around 6:30 p.m. by cops conducting a wellness check at the apartment on Rivington Street near Norfolk Street, police and the sources said.

Cops discovered the two bodies while conducting a wellness check at the apartment on Rivington Street near Norfolk Street. Google Maps

Cops do not believe the deaths are suspicious. Google Maps

The woman’s daughter had requested that cops look in on her mom and brother because she hadn’t heard from the pair, police sources said.

Neither death appears suspicious, cops said.

The names of the deceased had not been released Thursday morning, pending notification of other family members.