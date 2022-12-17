Roommate allegedly killed woman found stabbed at NYC homeless shelter

Cops are looking for the roommate of a woman found fatally stabbed at a Manhattan homeless shelter.

Charmaine Crossman, 42, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27, Friday at the shelter at 225 East 45th Street, police believe.

“She’s the roommate of the person she allegedly killed,” an NYPD spokeswoman said. It’s unclear what sparked the killing, authorities said.

The NYPD released photos of Crossman along with a 10-second surveillance video from the shelter and from the MTA.

The victim, who was stabbed in the head, shoulder and thigh, was found after someone called 911 just before 10 p.m. about a stabbing at the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter.

She was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The 42-year-old alleged attacker ran out of the shelter and was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants, cops said.

The deadly stabbing comes amid a surge in blade incidents in 2022. Fatal stabbings and slashings are up an alarming 37% in the Big Apple this year compared to the same span in 2021.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).