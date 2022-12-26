Roland Codrington charged in NYC slashing spree that left doctor dead

A career criminal is being charged with a violent slashing spree that left two people dead — including a hard-working pediatrician found with his throat slashed at a Harlem park, NYPD officials announced Monday.

Roland Codrington, 35, was driving the car of beloved Manhattan pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry — whose bloodied body was found at Marcus Garvey Park Friday — when he was nabbed on Christmas Eve, cops said.

He’s also accused of stabbing patrons at an Upper East Side bar and of the slashing death of a 51-year-old man on the Lower East Side, according to police.

“Three sharp-eyed officers with the 30th Precinct made the apprehension,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters.

“It was just a great plan on Christmas Eve when everyone was out shopping, we were still working,” Chell said. “Thank God we put this to bed.”

Henry, 60, a pediatrician found dead with his throat slashed and stabbed multiple times at Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m. Friday. The vicious slaying, which came one day before Henry’s birthday, confounded cops who said they had no motive for the killing.

Neighbors said the hard-working doctor was seen leaving his Spuyten-Duyvil building casually dressed the day before.

“Without any video in the park detectives in the NYPD got to work,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at Monday’s press briefing.

“After canvassing the scene and combing through countless leads, your detectives were able to link this murder with another murder in the 9th Precinct of a 51-year-old male and a separate assault which ultimately resulted in the arrest of Roland Codrington after a department-wide collaboration of intelligence, resources and skill,” Sewell said.

Codrington is also being charged with the slashing death of James Cunningham, who was found dead on an East Village street around 1 a.m. Dec. 19. Police said Cunningham left a nearby bar, where he drank a seltzer and left.

A bartender at the watering hole told cops he heard officers outside and came out to see the victim lying in a pool of blood on Avenue A near East 13th Street with a 10-inch gash to his neck, police said.

Cops said Codrington, who was with his girlfriend at the time, got into a dispute with Cunningham outside the bar and slashed him within 20 seconds.

“Our male was just walking out of the establishment,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at Monday’s briefing. “There’s no prior interactions. They bump into each other. They have a 20-second, caught-on-camera dispute.

“And our perpetrator just takes out a knife and slashes across the neck and then leaves.”

In the third incident, Sewell said Codrington allegedly assaulted a bartender at Teddy’s Bar on Second Avenue on Thursday and stabbed two patrons who came to the victim’s aid.

Codrington was arrested after cops allegedly pulled him over driving Henry’s stolen car at Jerome Avenue and 166th Street in the Bronx on Saturday, Essig said.

“We’re looking at all unprovoked stabbings throughout the city to see if he’s done anything else,” Essig said.

Codrington already had a list of violent crimes on his rap sheet.

“He has 12 prior arrests, including some porno-related arrests from 2022, assault with a weapon and [in] 2017 two assaults with a weapon, 2013, criminal possession of a knife, 2012 two times for assault, in 200 and 2006 a knife robbery and a knife assault,” the chief said.

“He is now being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal mischief,” Essig said.

Police did not reveal a motive for the recent deadly attacks.