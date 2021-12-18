The Hamden Journal

Rockefeller Center tree is the most searched Christmas tree

New York’s iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is the world’s most famous holiday tree.

The tourist-magnet timber — this year a 12-ton, 79-ft. Norway spruce — racked up about 21,140 searches worldwide, more than any other Christmas tree, according to an analysis of SEO data by DIYS.com.

Next, with only 3,800 searches, was the United Kingdom’s Trafalgar Square Christmas tree — gifted to the British people each year by Norway.

The Boston Common Christmas tree — an eighty-year tradition in Beantown — trailed far behind in third, like the Red Sox usually do, with 1,570 searches.

