Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Big Apple

The Christmas season inched closer in the Big Apple Saturday with the arrival of the Rockefeller Center tree.

A small crowd of hearty spectators braved a rainy morning to lay eyes on the 82-foot-tall, 50-foot-wide Norway Spruce as it pulled into Midtown after a more than 200-mile drive from upstate Queensbury.

Patty Burbacher, 65, retired, took the #1 train from the Upper West Side to see the tree go up.

“I got up at 6 o’clock just to see the tree go up,” she said, taking pictures of the tree on the truck. “I came last year for the first time and it was crazy to watch it go up. So I decided to come back this year.

“I’m getting the feel of the Christmas spirit,” she added, laughing. “I like the logistics – it’s very cool to watch how they get it up and once it’s up, it’s wow! Christmas is here.”