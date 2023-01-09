Robert Hadden preyed on victims when ‘most vulnerable’: feds

Disgraced Columbia University OBGYN Robert Hadden preyed on patients who trusted him as a respected doctor when they were at their “most vulnerable,” federal prosecutors charged in opening statement at his sex crimes trial in Manhattan on Monday.

Hadden is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women, some of whom were pregnant at the time, when they were in his care from the 1990s up to 2012.

“They trusted him to provide this care,” Assistant US Attorney Paul Monteleone told jurors in Manhattan federal court, adding some of the victims visited Hadden for the “health of the babies they were carrying.”

“All along he was motivated … by his own sexual desires,” Monteleone said.

The prosecutor described in excruciating detail the alleged abuse Hadden inflicted, including sexually stimulating his victims, licking them and making crude remarks that had no medical basis.

Robert Hadden is pictured arriving at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse.

Robert Hadden is pictured receiving a security screening inside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse on January 9.



One of his victims was left so traumatized, she locked herself in a bathroom at the perverted practitioner’s office and messaged her boyfriend following a visit.

“The defendant used his position of power to sexually abuse his patients for years,” Monteleon told jurors.

An indictment secured by federal prosecutors charges Hadden with enticing a girl under 18 and seven women to travel from out of state so he could sexually abuse them in New York. He previously pleaded guilty in state court to abusing a number of patients, as part of a controversial no-jail deal with Manhattan prosecutors.

The limits of the federal charges he now faces were highlighted by his attorney, Deirdre von Dornum, in her opening statement to jurors.

“Why are we here?” von Dornum asked jurors – before telling them the only crime Hadden is accused of committing is enticing or inducing his victims of crossing state lines so he could sexually abuse them.

The attorney urged jurors to “put aside feelings” about the graphic testimony they’ll hear about Hadden’s sexual abuse and focus on the “very specific technical crime charged here.”

Evelyn Yang, Andrew Yang’s wife, is one of the accusers coming forward about Hadden. AP

Von Dornum said the evidence will show Hadden’s patients traveled to him as part of their routine medical treatments. He did not purposefully entice them to travel across state lines so he could abuse them, she said.

“Cancel him; condemn him; but do not convict him of a crime he did not commit,” Von Dornum said.

If convicted on all counts, Hadden faces a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office said.