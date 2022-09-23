Robbery suspect, 29, dies of possible drug overdose at NYPD stationhouse

A man died of a possible drug overdose while in custody at a Brooklyn NYPD station house Thursday evening, cops said.
The 29-year-old robbery suspect first started “acting erratically” at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park at around 6:40 p.m., about 40 minutes after his arrest, authorities said. EMS was called but he reportedly refused medical attention.
Then around 7:30 p.m., officers found the man unconscious, requested EMS a second time, began to perform CPR and administered “life-saving techniques.”
He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he could not be saved.
While his death preliminarily appears to be drug-related, the city Medical Examiner’s office will make an official determination.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The man was in custody in connection to a possible armed robbery or attempted robbery at 27th Street and Third Avenue in Greenwood Heights that happened just before 6 p.m., cops said.
His name has not been released pending family notification.
Another man, 46, was arrested in connection to the same incident, cops said.