Robbery duo steals pricey $50K in gems from NYC shop: NYPD

A male and female robbery duo threatened to hurt a jewelry store clerk before snatching $50,000 worth of precious gems from a Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, shop Tuesday, cops said.

The robbers walked into Melissa Joy Manning Jewelry on Court Street around 3 p.m., grabbed a female employee and “forced her to open a jewelry case,” a police spokesman said.

The two didn’t appear to have a weapon but threatened the woman with physical force, the spokesman said.





A man and woman stole $50,000 worth of jewelry from Melissa Joy Manning Jewelry shop in Brooklyn this week, according to police. Google Maps

The shop boasts ethically made jewelry, according to its website, including a 1.8 Carat Grey diamond ring for $8,090 and a white diamond halo ring for $10,125.