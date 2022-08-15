Robbers strike 12-year-old boy to enter Brooklyn apartment, but leave when he yells for help: NYPD

Two wannabe robbers hit a 12-year-old boy in the head and forced their way into his Brooklyn home Friday night — but were sent scurrying out empty handed after he screamed for help, cops said.

The men clad in white construction helmets, yellow shirts and white face masks entered the apartment building near 61st Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park around 8 p.m. through an unlocked door, according to police.

One of the men then rang the victim’s doorbell. When he opened the door, one of the robbers went inside and “struck the victim in the neck from behind with an unknown object,” cops said. The robbers also attempted to place tape over his mouth.

But the victim yelled for help, and both men ran out of the apartment and fled in a gray Nissan, cops said. Nothing was taken from the apartment.

Police released surveillance video that shows the men enter and then quickly leave the apartment.

The victim was treated by EMS for bruising to his neck.

The attempted home invaders were described as two males, who were approximately 25-35 years old. They were last seen wearing neon, long-sleeve shirts, white construction helmets, dark pants, gloves, white face masks and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

