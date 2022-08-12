Rivals say Dan Goldman has ‘shocking’ cash edge as early voting begins in NY10

Former House impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman is hardly a lock in a crowded Democratic primary to rep Lower Manhattan and Brownstone Brooklyn — but he’s way ahead of the competition when it comes to burning cash ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

The Levi Strauss heir has spent an eye-popping $2.3 million between July 1 and Aug. 3 — more than twice as much as any rival — according to campaign filings posted Thursday.

“Of course Dan Goldman is spending millions of dollars. It’s easy when you were born with a silver spoon and a pair of blue jeans,” Jason Kaplan, a spokesman for rival ex-Rep. Liz Holtzman, told The Post.

Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13. The primary Election Day is Aug. 23.

Big spending gives Goldman — who has spent $2.47 million total on his campaign — an edge in swaying voters against City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, Rep. Mondaire Jones, Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon, Holtzman and others.

Goldman’s big spending has given him a leg up against other candidates. AP

“It is shocking and offensive that Goldman expects the voters of NY-10 to reward his attempts to buy himself a seat in Congress, Rivera spokeswoman Alyssa Cass said in a statement.

“No amount of spending can makes voters forget Dan Goldman’s comments about abortion,” she added, referring to comments – which Goldman later said were misinterpreted – that he favored some abortion restrictions.

Polling released by his campaign showed him with 18% support compared to 16% for Niou and 14% for Rivera. Other polls have shown Niou and Rivera ahead of Goldman and the rest of the field.

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera is one of Goldman’s competitors, who has spent just $374,793 for her campaign during the same period as Goldman. AP

Records show political consulting firm Berlin Rosen received $1.35 million to pay for ads on behalf his campaign. A Rhode Island-based polling company got $72,500 more.

“We know it’s going to be low turnout, and we are strategically allocating our resources across a robust digital, mail, cable, broadcast and field program to turn out Dan’s supporters across the district. The overwhelming support we’ve received over the course of this race clearly shows that Dan is the candidate to meet this moment,” Goldman campaign spokesman Simone Kanter said in a statement.

Other candidates have spent relatively paltry amounts on the campaign with the exception of the $1.1 million spent by Jones – who currently represents a district north of the city based in Westchester and Rockland counties – between July 1 and Aug. 3.

“Dan Goldman has personally profited off of gun manufacturers, Fox News, and opioid producers, and now he’s using his millions to try and buy a congressional seat,” said a spokesperson for Rep. Mondaire Jones. AP

Rivera, Niou and Simon, respectively, spent $374,793, $165,880, and $89,058 during that same period.

“Can’t imagine something more out of touch when so many of our neighbors are facing skyrocketing rents,” Niou spokesman Max Burns said Friday.

Filings did not detail any spending by Holtzman in July and early August on the race, which included former Mayor Bill de Blasio until he dropped out amid sluggish polling.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou trails behind Goldman in polling released by his campaign. AP

With the race seemingly remaining a toss-up in its final days, rival candidates are continuing efforts to transform Goldman’s cash advantage into a political liability.

This includes continuing attacks seen in a recent televised debate when Goldman was put on the defensive about personal investments that he said were managed by a blind trust in recent years.

“Dan Goldman has personally profited off of gun manufacturers, Fox News, and opioid producers, and now he’s using his millions to try and buy a congressional seat. It’s as simple as that,” Jones spokesman Bill Neidhardt said.