Rivals blast Trump prosecutor Daniel Goldman over ‘Republican’ abortion stance

Democratic congressional hopeful Daniel Goldman is getting blamed for abortion deaths, and compared to conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after suggesting he was OK with restricting some abortions.

“I do think, generally speaking, I agree with the break-point of viability, subject to exceptions,” he told the Jewish publication Hamodia in a recent interview, referring to the approximate six-month mark in pregnancy when a fetus might survive outside the mother’s body.

“I think that my personal views on the termination of pregnancy are secondary to the right of a woman to make the decision about a pregnancy herself,” he then added in the interview after quietly speaking with an aide.

His remarks earned Goldman, a former House Trump impeachment lawyer, a swift rebuke from opponents in the Democratic primary to represent Congressional District 10 straddling lower Manhattan and Brownstone Brooklyn.

Daniel Goldman was blasted by rival candidate Yuh-Line Niou. AFP via Getty Images/ Saul Loeb

“People who give birth are living a waking nightmare right now, literally bleeding out, because of the fatal ignorance of people like Dan Goldman. His comments are absolutely appalling and completely disqualifying for New Yorker,” rival candidate Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou said in a statement.

Fellow Assemblywoman JoAnne Simon, who is also running in the race, likened Goldman to Supreme Court justices who voted weeks ago to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“Dan Goldman’s waffling on abortion is abhorrent. With reproductive rights under assault across the nation, a democrat who won’t defend the right to an abortion is no better than Justice Thomas or Alito,” Simon said in a statement.

“Dan Goldman has just told us, clearly and in response to direct questions, that he supports certain abortion restrictions, supports state-level laws restricting reproductive healthcare,” candidate and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said in a statement where she accused Goldman of echoing “Republican talking points.”

Rivera provoked controversy in her own interview with Hamodia where she seemingly suggested she might support religious exemptions for businesses that do not want to serve LGBTQ people.

“The Councilwoman would never allow a carveout on civil rights or discrimination. Period,” a spokeswoman for her campaign subsequently told the Post in a statement.

The controversial comments by Goldman and Rivera come as candidates in the race, which included former Mayor Bill de Blasio until he dropped out Tuesday, are seeking to distinguish themselves in the crowded field.

Goldman was compared to Justice Clarence Thomas by Assemblywoman JoAnne Simon. AP/Erin Schaff

A poll released earlier this week showed Niou and Rivera tied for first place with 16% each, followed by Goldman with 10% and Rep. Mondaire Jones — who currently represents a suburban district – had 8% with other candidates trailing.

“Dan Goldman’s support for restricting abortion is disqualifying,” Jones tweeted Tuesday.

Democrats who favor abortion restrictions have become increasingly targeted by the political left in recent years, with anti-abortion Democratic Rep. Harry Cuellar of Texas narrowly surviving a primary challenge weeks ago.

“I have repeatedly said that I think it is entirely appropriate for states to restrict or even prohibit late-term abortions, as long as there is a strict, well-defined exception for the health of the mother,” former President Barack Obama said in 2008 while running his first campaign for the office.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou called Goldman’s comments “appalling.” Hans Pennink

Such an Obama-like stance on reproductive rights has become increasingly rare in the Democratic Party at a time when abortion rights, which are codified in New York State law, face new restrictions across the country.

“He should drop out of the race immediately,” former Rep. Liz Holzman, who is running against Goldman, said in a statement.

Goldman — who also sent mixed messages in the interview about government oversight of Yeshivas — completely disavowed his stated support for limited abortion restrictions, with exceptions, following the uproar.

“I misspoke in an interview yesterday, and, as I subsequently clarified later in the interview, the decision to have an abortion is a healthcare decision that needs to be made between a woman and her doctor. Period,” he said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.