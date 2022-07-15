Rikers Island detainee dies of overdose, death toll hits 11

Another Rikers Island detainee died of a suspected drug overdose Friday, marking the eleventh in-custody death for the Department of Correction this year, The Post has learned.

At around 9:30 a.m., the FDNY responded to Rikers Island after receiving reports of two unconscious detainees at the Anne M. Kross Center, according to an FDNY spokesperson and multiple jailhouse sources.

One of the detainee’s was pronounced dead on scene and another was transported to Bellevue Hospital, the FDNY said.

The detainees are believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, sources said.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released and further details about the incident weren’t immediately available.

Late Sunday, a rookie correction officer was fired after Elijah Muhammad, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

At least two other men in the same housing area as Muhammad suffered medical emergencies late Sunday into Monday and investigators were seeking to determine if fentanyl was also involved, jailhouse sources said previously.

Kentucky native Elijah Muhammad was due to be arraigned on an attempted murder and felony assault indictment before his death. Courtesy of Rubenstein & Rynecki

Advocates demanded then-Mayor Bill de Blasio to fix deteriorating conditions at Rikers Island on October, 1, 2021. Matthew McDermott

Mayor Eric Adams looks at approximately 2,700 pieces of contraband seized from inmates at Rikers Island on June 22, 2022. Gregory P. Mango

One inmate was pronounced dead from a likely drug overdose in the Anne M. Kross Center at Rikers Island. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Eleven inmates have died in Rikers Island so far in 2022. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Sixteen inmates died last year in custody at Rikers Island in 2021. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A protester holds a sign demanding to know “Why are people dying in NYC jails?” outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Mayor Eric Adams previously praised the Department of Corrections in spite of continuing drug overdose deaths. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Department of Correction has previously seized fentanyl and cigarette contraband from inmates. Gregory P. Mango

Family members and activists demand Mayor Eric Adams to address lingering issues inside Rikers Island during a rally outside City Hall on June 23, 2022. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The DOC didn’t return multiple requests for comment seeking more information on the detainee’s conditions.

Last year, the DOC saw 16 in-custody deaths, the most since 2016 and more than 2019 and 2020 combined.

This year’s death toll is far outpacing the steep count recorded in 2021.

As of this time last year, the department had seen just seven deaths but 11 have already been recorded this year, a nearly 60 percent increase.