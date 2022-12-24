Rikers Island correction officers routinely working 100-plus hours a week

This workload seems criminal.

Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show.

Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar.

Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111 hours weekly, according to records.

That’s roughly 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

And he’s not alone.

Of the 50 city employees who worked the most overtime in fiscal 2022, 44 were DOC officers and captains – including Internicola and a dozen others leading the pack with more than 3,000 extra hours each. Michael Thompson, an 11-year correction officer, was second with 3,617 overtime hours.

Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, told The Post his members’ shifts are so long that many sleep in their cars in Rikers’ parking lot between shifts rather than give up precious rest hours commuting to and from work.

Correction officer James Internicola worked 3,692 hours of overtime last fiscal year. Facebook

“No other workforce in this city is forced to work excessive and grueling amounts of overtime, missing meals and rest, while also working in one of the most dangerous environments in this city,” said Boscio.

However, DOC staff are falling well short of being compensated like overtime hogs in other city agencies, an examination of city records by The Post showed.

Internicola’s workload was more than any city employee took on in at least a decade, but he was nowhere near the city’s top overtime earners last fiscal year, despite pocketing $151,096 in extra pay on top of his $92,073 regular salary. Neither was Thompson, who made $150,049 in OT.

Leading the way was Julio Lopez, a supervising deputy sheriff for the Department of Finance who pocketed a whopping $255,999 off 2,216 hours of overtime, bringing his overall earnings to $410,553.

Richard Reilly Jr., a Corrections Department engineer, was second, earning $231,869 in OT; and Bevelyn Barkley, another supervising deputy sheriff, was third with $227,151 in overtime.

Internicola could not be reached for comment.

Of the 50 city employees who worked the most overtime in fiscal 2022, 44 were DOC officers and captains. Corbis via Getty Images

DOC spokesman Latima Johnson insisted the agency has made great strides dealing with Rikers’ staffing shortages since Mayor Adams took over in January — especially coming down hard on workers fraudulently calling in sick to remain on paid leave – but also said “we recognize we are not where we want to be.”

“Correction officers have one of the toughest jobs in law enforcement and many of those challenges were exacerbated during the pandemic,” Johnson said.

In fiscal 2019 before the pandemic, Correction staff clocked 3,153,573 overtime hours costing taxpayers $181.8 million. The agency saw a slight uptick in overtime usage over the next two years before its overtime skyrocketed to 5,369,074 hours in fiscal 2022, costing $259.8 million.

Last fiscal year, all city agencies spent $2.44 billion paying its workers overtime, compared to $1.79 billion the previous year and $1.87 billion in fiscal 2019.

A newly released city database of municipal employee salaries for fiscal 2022 as of Friday listed Alexis Done, an ex-pension investment advisor in the Comptroller’s Office, as the city’s top overall earner at $445,078 — some of which included a six-figure payment for unused time. NYCHA Chairman Gregory Russ was second at $430,977.