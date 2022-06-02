Rikers inmates indicted in NYC attack on corrections officers

Seven Rikers Island inmates have been indicted in connection to a brutal attack on a pair of corrections officers, officials said Thursday.

“The defendants allegedly brutally beat an officer, beat, slashed and pepper-sprayed another officer, then set upon an inmate with knives fashioned from shards of plexiglass, stabbing and slashing him repeatedly,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Rennie Patterson, Brandon Turner, Jaheem Ware, Isaiah Feliciano and Lamel Evans, all 21 years old, as well as 19-year-old Kazene McIndoe and 20-year-old Jose Paniagua, were arraigned Tuesday on the assault and robbery indictment in connection to an April 10 incident, Bronx officials said.

The crew is accused of punching and kicking a female officer before dragging her across the floor and snatching her Housing Area cell keys.

They then allegedly hit a male officer, slashed his lower back and pepper-sprayed him with his own spray, officials said.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark shared how the inmates allegedly brutally injured the officers. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

All seven defendants are 21-years-old or younger. Getty Images/Gary Hershorn

Bronx authorities say the group also allegedly stabbed an inmate multiple times shortly after.

“Any assault against another human being, within our jails or anywhere in the city is a crime, period,” Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said.