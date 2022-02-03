Rikers guards describe sex assault in bid to bring back solitary confinement

Two female correction officers are detailing their harrowing experiences of attempted rape and sexual assault at the hands of Rikers Island inmates in a push to reinstate solitary confinement at the troubled lockup.

The Corrections Officers’ Benevolent Association put out a new radio spot Thursday slamming City Council members who are pushing for a bill that would ban the punitive practice.

The first woman quoted in the ad recalls being “barely able to escape” when an inmate tried to rape her in the jail.

“While performing my duties, an inmate strangled me and attempted to rape me and I was barely able to escape,” said the officer, who has eight years on the job. “Councilmembers, what should happen to my assailant? He belongs in punitive segregation.”

The second woman in the recording recalled being sexually assaulted by inmates — before she was rescued by a co-worker.

COBA leader Benny Boscio called out elected officials for ignoring officers who have been assaulted. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“A group of inmates sexually assaulted me in a housing area,” said the woman, who has six years on the job. “And fortunately a fellow officer brought me to safety. Councilmembers, what should happen to my assailant? They belong in punitive segregation.”

Neither of the women are identified because of the nature of the assaults, a COBA spokesman said.

COBA president Benny Boscio said local elected officials were ignoring officers who have been assaulted by demanding that the city end solitary confinement.

Mayor Eric Adams supports the push to reinstate solitary confinement at Rikers Island. Alec Tabak

“Far too often, many elected officials in our city fail to listen to the voices of our essential officers, who are brutally assaulted and in some cases, sexually assaulted, as they keep this city safe every day,” he said in a statement.

“Our message is crystal clear — if our City Council members are truly serious about confronting the jail violence epidemic, then we must retain the ability to separate violent inmates who assault our officers and non-violent inmates with impunity, otherwise known as punitive segregation. Everyone in our jails deserves to be safe!”

Since Jan. 1, 2021, about 1,500 correction officers have been assaulted, 22 sexually, according to COBA.

According to COBA, 22 corrections officers have been assaulted at the troubled prison. EPA

Adams has been in favor of reinstating solitary confinement at Rikers and has ripped into City Council members who support a ban.

The Legal Aid Society issued a statement last month calling on Adams to retract his plan.

“This proposal throws away years of progress undoing the physical and mental harms caused by solitary confinement, and it reveals the new Administration’s intent to reinstate regressive and violent policies over modern and more effective practices,” the statement said.

The battle over solitary confinement is raging at a time when officers have failed to show up for shifts, leaving critical guard posts unfilled and causing violent incidents to soar.