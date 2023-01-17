Rikers guard punched inmate; officers covered it up: indictment

Three city correction officers have been accused of covering up the assault of a Rikers Island inmate by one of their own, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Carl Williams, 31, Roy Dewar, 58, and Jatan Das, 64, were indicted on charges of official misconduct and multiple counts of falsifying business records, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a release.

Williams was also slapped with one count of assault for allegedly striking an inmate in the face on Oct. 14, 2021, inside Otis Bantum Correctional Center, the DA’s office said.

Dewar and Das watched the unprovoked attack on surveillance video — but submitted bogus reports that said the inmate was being aggressive to justify the use of force, prosecutors alleged.

“We must hold Correction Officers to a high standard,” Clark said. “Just as the alleged violence will not be tolerated, neither will the coverup, especially in this turbulent time in Rikers Island.”

The DOC did not respond immediately for comment.

The correction officers could not be reached. Williams’ attorney declined to comment while attorneys for the other two officers did not return calls.

They are due back in court on April 13.