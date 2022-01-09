Rider slashed in the face in apparently random NYC subway attack

A straphanger was slashed in the face in an apparently random attack on an Upper East Side subway train Sunday morning, police said.

The disturbing crime occurred on a southbound No. 6 train just before 9 a.m. as it entered the Lexington Avenue/East 96th Street station in Manhattan, police said.

The attacker used an unknown object to cut the victim’s face and then fled from the subway, taking off into the train tunnel, cops said.

The incident happened on the 6 train just before 9 a.m. John Roca

The attacker has no connection to the victim. John Roca

“It appears that it’s random,” a police spokesman said.

The attacker was described as wearing a dark coat, gray pants and a “multi-colored turban,” cops said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was expected to survive, cops said.