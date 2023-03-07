Rider killed by NYC train, possibly while retrieving dropped item

A 59-year-old straphanger was fatally struck by a Queens train early Tuesday – possibly while trying to retrieve something she dropped on the tracks, cops said.

Cops believe that the woman went onto the tracks to pick up the unspecified item she had dropped, just before a northbound E train rolled into the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station around 2:45 a.m., cops said.

The train operator was unable to stop and struck the woman, police said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, and no criminality was suspected.

Hours later in Greenwich Village, an unidentified person was walking on the tracks at the West Fourth Street station in Manhattan around 9 a.m. when they were struck by an oncoming D train, police sources said.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sources.

B‌‌ and D‌ train service was “severely disrupted” in the aftermath, according to a tweet by the MTA.