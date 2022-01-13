Revel yanks Bronx moped fleet after string of thefts

Revel shut down its moped rental service in the Bronx last month due a rash of stolen parts in the borough, according to a report and company rep.

“We are pausing service in the Bronx due to a significant spike in thefts, which have left mopeds unusable for Revel’s riders,” the company said in a statement. “We are exploring ways to address this issue and hope to resume service in the future.”

Revel baling from the borough was first reported by Bronx Times, which attributed the new policy to a rash of battery thefts. Revel continues to operate its controversial moped “share” in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, the company said.

Revel launched its moped service in Brooklyn in 2018, but expanded its footprint significantly in 2020 during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Complaints about user behavior accompanied the rapid growth, prompting Revel to institute new safety rules — including a ban on rides between midnight and 5 a.m.

Revel has attracted controversy in the city due to the behavior of its riders, and briefly had to suspend all business in 2020 after three deaths occurred on their mopeds in a mere ten days. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The company eventually pulled its entire fleet temporarily for a month that summer after a spate of three fatal crashes in just 10 days. At least one rider has died in a crash since.

The city Department of Transportation, which regulates moped share programs, banned app-based moped rentals on the East River bridges this past September.