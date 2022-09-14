Retired NYPD cop Mauri Belarmino allegedly strangled elderly mom

A retired NYPD cop allegedly strangled her elderly mother inside their Staten Island home over the weekend, according to authorities and police sources.

Mauri Belarmino, 40 – who retired from the NYPD in 2016, according to the sources – was inside the home on Ramapo Avenue in Rossville around noon Saturday when she got into a heated fight with her 74-year-old mom, Sherylyn Bailey, police said.

During the fight, Belarmino allegedly strangled her mom, authorities said.

Responding cops found Bailey unconscious in the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation on Tuesday, cops said.

Belarmino was arrested and charged with murder and strangulation Wednesday, according to authorities.

During her 8-year tenure with the NYPD, Belarmino worked on the Staten Island ferry detail, police sources said.

The mother and daughter have a reported history of domestic conflicts, according to cops.

The NYPD last responded to a domestic incident involving the pair in 2018, police said.

Police responded to an “emotionally disturbed person” incident involving Belarmino on July 30 of this year, cops said.

However, she has no prior arrests, authorities said.