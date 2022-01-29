Retired detective adds sculpture to tributes for cops

Among the flowers, candles and other tributes to slain NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora is a 900-pound sculpture installed this week outside the 32nd Precinct stationhouse.

The 8-and-a-half-foot high bronze depicts St. Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police, cradling a fallen officer.

The artwork is on loan from Patrick Brosnan, who retired as an NYPD detective in 1996 and who first wanted to commission the piece after the 2014 murders of Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos.

Brosnan said he found sculptor Paul Tadlock in Texas who had made a similar statue, installed in 2010, to honor fallen officers in Odessa.

Efforts to fund the new statue fell apart until about 18 months ago when Brosnan, who runs the Brosnan Risk Consultants security company, decided to pay for it himself, shelling out more than $100,000.

The sculpture arrived at Brosnan’s Rockland County home around Thanksgiving.

“I prayed and hoped that it would remain like some kind of fountain in my yard and never have to be deployed to the precincts or stationhouses where officers may have been murdered,” he said.

But the tragic deaths of Rivera and Mora led him to transport the massive piece to the Harlem stationhouse Thursday using a truck and seven strong men.

He said he will leave it there for several weeks and then take it elsewhere throughout the country when officers are killed in order to provide a measure of solace.

“The bottom line is it’s the absolute least I can do. The least,” he said. “And I’m happy that we did it.”