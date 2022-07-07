Retired 9/11 firefighter meets bone marrow donor who saved his life

A retired FDNY firefighter who survived 9/11-related cancer on Thursday met the British college professor whose bone marrow donation helped save his life — and the two got on like old mates.

Staten Island resident Sal Parisi, 68, joked he may have gotten a little more “posh” thanks to the donation from Coventry University associate professor Stephen Dawkins, 60, that helped him push his leukemia into remission.

“You should have given me some height with that bone marrow,” the former firefighter quipped during the meeting at the MetroTech Center in Brooklyn.

“He’s a pretty cultured guy,” Parisi said of his chum from across the pond, as he thanked the academic for giving him a “second chance on life.”

“I have a little more culture in me, going to Broadway plays and the orchestra, not so much hockey,” he said in jest.

Sal Parisi met his bone marrow donor Stephen Dawkins. Paul Martinka for NY Post

Parisi retired from Engine 14 in Manhattan after 27 years on the job, and was diagnosed with leukemia nine years later.

An international search followed for a bone marrow transplant and longtime blood donor, and while Parisi’s own siblings only came up 50%, Dawkins was a 100% match, he said.

“A good friend of mine, a chief on the job, passed away in March from a similar cancer,” Parisi said. “He had the bone marrow but his match wasn’t good. He suffered for five years through experimental chemo but they couldn’t keep him alive.”

The ex-firefighter remembered long days of sickness, when his wife, Marie Loughran, tended to him at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Dawkins was gifted a “Bravest FDNY” shirt after meeting Parisi. Paul Martinka for NY Post

“My wife Marie, 13 hours a day, day after day, was in Sloan,” he said, noting the lovebirds will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary Friday.

Across the Atlantic, Dawkins wasn’t expecting a donor call because of his age. He had joined the registry at 40, he said.

“Three or four years ago I got the call. I didn’t know where it would go to but I said ‘yes’ straight away,” said Dawkins, who lives in Rugby. “Knowing somebody is out there who needs bone marrow or stem cells, I thought I had to do it.

“The idea my marrow went to a firefighter from New York who served on 9/11 was sweet,” he added.

Parisi survived leukemia as a result of the bone marrow donation from Dawkins. Paul Martinka for NY Post

The aftermath of the 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center still seems surreal to Parisi, he said.

Around 300 firefighters died as a result of 9/11-caused illnesses. Paul Martinka for NY Post

“I lost so many brothers that day. Three hundred forty-three firemen got killed that day. I don’t know why but I’m still here,” the former Bravest said.

“Today there’s almost 300 guys who died of 9/11 causes. It crosses your mind ‘is my number up?’ but it doesn’t seem like it.”

Dawkins said he and his family have been “blown away” by the friendliness they’ve encountered in the city.

“We have been made really welcome here, which shows the family of the fire department of New York,” he said.

Parisi said his only connection to the UK is that his mother was English.

“I like the pints of beer over in England, I’ll tell you that much. I’ve had quite a few of them,” the former firefighter joked.

FDNY is the largest group of bone marrow registry participants and donors in the Be The Match registry, according to FDNY Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. More than 8000 FDNY members are enrolled in the registry and 205 have made lifesaving donations, some more than once, Kavanagh said.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges called it a great day.

“It is an honor to be hero to celebrate two remarkable men. One who bravely served the FDNY for nearly three decades and another who stepped up to save his life.”