Republicans wipe out moderate Democrats in NY red surge

They’re becoming an endangered species — moderate Democrats in New York.

Republican candidates rolled over veteran left-center Democratic legislators like bowling pins in Tuesday’s downstate races.

They were virtually annihilated in southern Brooklyn.

GOP candidate Lester Chang — who ran against bail reform and championed merit-based education and school choice — toppled 36-year veteran Assemblyman Peter Abbate in the 49th District Bensonhurst/Borough Park/Sunset Park.

“I went door to door and asked voters, ‘Are you better off than you were two years ago?’” Chang said.

He said he made Abbate answer for voting for the unpopular cashless bail law the assemblyman voted for as part of the state budget in 2019. Abbate pushed for amendments to fix flaws but the damage was done.

“Bail reform created a situation where criminals were allowed to lawfully commit more crimes,” Chang said.

A Navy veteran, Chang’s victory also shows the growing political strength of the Asian-American community in southern Brooklyn.

Lester Chang ran against Assemblyman Peter Abbate. Lester for New York/Facebook

Abbate didn’t help matters after getting caught on videotape taking down Lee Zeldin for governor signs.

Meanwhile, the new Brighton Beach memoir comes in red ink.

That’s where Republican Michael Novakhov defeated 20-year veteran Steve Cymbrowitz by 4,000 votes — a blowout — in the 45th District.

In another district that takes in Coney Island and Gravesend, former Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny, a Democrat turned Republican, led Democrat incumbent Mathylde Frontus by 3 points or 700 votes.

Michael Misha Novakhov defeated 20-year veteran Steve Cymbrowitz. Misha Novakhov/Facebook

Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who won her race last year by 30 points, said her constituents believe the Democratic Party has lost touch with their concerns about public safety and pandemic mandates.

“It has become very clear that there’s been a major shift within Southern Brooklyn. The landslide win we pulled off last year in this district by flipping a seat that was Democrat for over one hundred years, created a momentum that has no end in sight,” Vernikov said.

“This awakening in the heart of New York City, has initiated a domino effect that will surely spill over into neighboring districts, and will set the tone for what’s to come for the rest of our city and state.”

Moderate Dems also got wiped out in Long Island — all 4 House seats were won by Republicans.

Alec Brook-Krasny led Democrat incumbent Mathylde Frontus by 700 votes. Alec Brook-Krasny/Facebook

Republicans also regained seats in the state Senate and Assembly on Long Island.

In a shocker, GOP candidate Edward Flood upset veteran Suffolk Assemblyman Steve Englebright, the chairman of the environmental conservation committee first elected in 1992.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a moderate, said his Democratic Party must pull back to the center and away from “defund the police” and anti-law enforcement policies advocated by lefties like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — or else.

“I think there has to be some soul searching in the Democratic Party, that’s for sure. There’s gonna have to be some conversations about how we move forward because this was, you know, for Long Island this was a disastrous result,” Bellone said.

Political consultant Doug Schoen, who has polled for former President Bill Clinton and ex-Mayor Mike Bloomberg said, “The Democratic Party in New York and nationally need to heed the call of voters and adjust accordingly. The Democratic Party risks political marginalization or worse if they don’t.”

Retiring Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who saw Republican George Santos win the seat to succeed him, said the Dems can no longer ignore or downplay crime.

“Voters are concerned about public safety. It can be done with the Democrats’ values of equity and justice — bit has to be addressed,” said Suozzi, who ran for governor, losing in the Democratic primary to Hochul.