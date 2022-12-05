Republicans seek probe of AG Letitia James after top aide Ibrahim Khan resigns

Republicans are pushing Democratic colleagues to investigate state Attorney General Letitia James for keeping allegations of sexual harassment against a longtime top aide under wraps ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

“The Albany swamp is as noxious as ever. New Yorkers have a right to know the top law enforcement officer in the state suborned sexual harassment, covered it up or delayed addressing it to win an election,” said Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor (R-Fishkill).

James’ chief of staff Ibrahim Khan resigned last week after the law firm Littler Mendelson substantiated allegations of unwanted kissing and touching, according to the New York Times, weeks before the election.

James has yet to personally speak publicly on the resignation of Khan, though her office has claimed the incumbent Democrat followed proper procedures in dealing with Khan, whose ties to her stretch back to her time serving as New York City’s public advocate.

James’ office did not provide comment Monday.

“The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned,” AG spokeswoman Delaney Kempner previously said on the matter.

Khan resigned late last week following accusations of sexual harassment. New York State Attorney General

But questions remain about how James’ office hired Littler Mendelson, which employs a former assistant attorney general, as well as the extent to which James might have been aware of any other troubling behavior by Khan before recent allegations by two women.

While stopping short of joining their calls, Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Pulaski) accused James of “intentionally” hiding the accusations against Khan ahead of her shockingly close 53% to 44.5% win over unknown and largely unfunded Republican Michael Henry.

James also refused to engage in any debates with Henry ahead of the election.

The revelations mark an ironic turn for James, according to Barclay, who noted how she built her reputation last year while releasing a report about allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has denied wrongdoing.

“This cannot wait until the state Legislature reconvenes in January. The State Assembly Judiciary Committee must convene a formal investigation at once into what Attorney General James knew, when she knew it, and why that information was withheld from the public,” Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (R-New Windsor) said Sunday.

Other Republicans calling for a probe include Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Garden City) and state Sen. Thomas O’Mara (R-Elmira), who is urging colleagues in his chamber to launch a probe of their own.

“It calls into question her fitness for the job,” O’Mara said.

“Sexual harassment taking place in any government office should alarm every New Yorker,” he added.

“It appears the Attorney General’s Office was investigating the governor for the same offenses being committed within her own office. It’s tough to match this level of hypocrisy,” Barclay said.

Cuomo’s resignation in August 2021 was foreshadowed by Republican calls for investigations, later followed by an Assembly impeachment probe, into alleged malfeasance including sexual harassment and a cover-up of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

James beat Republican Michael Henry 53% to 44.5% to win a second term in office. AP

Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) did not immediately provide comment Monday.

With James now feeling the heat, Republicans say they remain hopeful that colleagues across the aisle might grill her sometime soon.

“We can get the Judiciary Committee going on it. I’m sure they’re bored since the Cuomo resignation!” Ra said Monday.