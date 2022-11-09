Republicans expected to win key NYS Senate races.

Republican candidates looked to have broken New York Democrats’ supermajority in the state Senate on Tuesday night — as GOP challengers also appeared to have ousted two veteran Democratic members of the Assembly in a pair of stunning upsets.

Long Island Republicans Steve Rhodes, Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick and Jack Martins all declared victory during speeches at the Nassau County GOP’s election night party at the Coral House in Baldwin.

GOP challenger Bill Weber also declared victory over state Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Nanuet) during a speech at the Hilton Pearl River Hotel in Rockland County.

“The people have spoken in Rockland County. They want to change course,” he said.

Republicans needed to flip just two seats in the 63-member chamber to deprive Democrats of their veto-proof majority.

GOP Steve Rhoades is facing incumbent Dem. Sen. John Brooks in their Long Island race.

Unofficial results showed Rhodes leading state Sen. John Brooks (D-Massapequa), 54.5% to 45%, and Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick ahead of Democrat Kenneth Moore 55%-45% in the race to succeed former Democrat Sen. Todd Kaminsky, who unexpectedly resigned in July.

The third Long Island race appeared to be a dead heat, with state Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Port Washington) narrowly ahead of Martins, a former state senator, 50.4% to 49.8%.

Weber was leading Reichlin-Melnick 51.8% to 48.2%, according to unofficial results.

Bill Weber declared victory over incumbent Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in their Rockland County race. Bill Weber for NYS Senate/Facebo

Meanwhile, Republican Lester Chang was leading Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abbate (D-Brooklyn) 52.4% to 47.5%, with 98% of the machine votes counted, according to unofficial results.

Abbate, a 36-year incumbent, was caught on video taking down signs supporting Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin last week.

Republican Michael Novakhov was leading Assemblyman Steven Cybrowitz (D-Brooklyn) by an even wider margin, 60%-40%, with 90% of the machine vote counted.

Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick is going up against Democrat Kenneth Moore, for the vacant District 9 senate seat. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick f

Cybrowitz has held his seat for 22 years.

And in the 46th Assembly District, Republican Alec Brook-Krasny may have knocked off Democrat incumbent Matylde Frontus.

Brook-Krasny, a former assemblyman, led with 51.17% or 13,809 votes to 48.71% or 13,145 votes for Frontus, with 95% of the machine count reported.