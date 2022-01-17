ALBANY – Rep. Tom Suozzi has over $5 million to spend on his run to be New York’s next governor — less than half what incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul has raised to defend against his and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’ Democratic primary challenge.

The Suozzi campaign told The Post he’s raised $3,322,790 since announcing his candidacy on Nov. 29 and also transferred another $2,101,572 from his congressional account.

That’s a total of $5,245,224 in cash on hand ahead of the state Board of Elections’ reporting deadline on Jan. 18.

Since announcing her campaign for a full term in August, Hochul, who became governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned, has raised $12 million with $11.1 million in cash on hand as of November.

Her campaign declined to comment Monday when asked for updated fundraising figures.

Despite the disadvantage, it’s more than enough to let the Long Island congressman staff up — hiring seven new senior staffers within the last seven weeks.

He’s tapped Jason Elan to serve as the campaign’s new communications director, former spokesman for Suffolk County Democratic Executive Steve Bellone and former staffer to both Hochul and ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Jimmy Siegal of Siegal Strategies will be Suozzi’s new media consultant — he worked on ex-Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s 2006 gubernatorial race and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign .

Dritan Nesho, founder and CEO of national research and consulting company HarrisX, will be the Suozzi campaign’s new pollster.

Additional hires include: Bill Burton of Bryson Gillette as a strategist; Rebecca Pearcey of Bryson Gillette for direct mail; Miriam Hess of Siegel Strategies as media consultant and communications consultant Brittany Silvas as press secretary. They’ll join longtime Suozzi staffers senior advisor Kim Devlin, campaign manager Mike Florio and deputy campaign manager Marianela Casas.

“As Tom Suozzi introduces himself to tens of thousands of Democratic voters across the state through his tele-town hall meetings and he continues to distinguish himself as the only candidate with a proven track record of executive experience and common-sense solutions, his financial support will continue to grow,” Devlin told The Post.

The withdrawal from his congressional account show he’s in for the long haul — leaving a $985,060 balance — as the funds can’t be transferred back.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams may have the best shot to reach 25 percent and appear on the primary ballot, according to State Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs. Robert Miller

A source close to Suozzi said he’s ready to petition his way onto the ballot — as Hochul is expected to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination following the upcoming Feb. 10 convention.

He’ll need to secure at least 25 percent of support from delegates at the convention to qualify for ballot status during the June primary and if not, go the route of petitioning — an expensive endeavor.

“The reality is that the governor’s fundraising capacity could cripple the Suozzi campaign because money matters and money shows power,” longtime political consultant Hank Sheinkopf cautioned.

“Raising the amount of money the governor has raised in a short period of time is an indication to political people that she’s very serious and not to be taken lightly.”

State Democratic Committee Chair Jay Jacobs also told Spectrum News he thinks Suozzi’s chances of hitting the 25 percent mark is unlikely, but the left-leaning Williams could have a shot.

“There is enough support from the far left members of the state party that are members of the committee to make it possible for Jumaane Williams to get the 25%. It certainly has the potential,” he said.

Williams’ campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Post.

Hochul, meanwhile, has maintained a solid lead in early primary poll numbers — 36 percent of Democrats said they’d vote for the state’s first female gov in a Siena College survey last month when matched up with gubernatorial dropout State Attorney General Letitia James at 18 percent and Williams at 10 percent. Suozzi and potential candidate, ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio were both tied at 6 percent.

Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin had raised $3.2 million as of July. Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The gubernatorial campaign for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-LI) — the New York Republican Party’s favored candidate — said he’s received an “unprecedented outpouring of support” — but refused to provide The Post with updated figures.

But a source told The Post: “Zeldin’s campaign is expected to post millions of dollars more than the GOP field combined.”

He had $3.2 million cash on hand, as reported in the July BOE filing.

Separately, a group of national and state donors are expected to file paperwork creating a Super PAC by the end of January — with a goal of $1 million raised by the end of January for Zeldin and $20 million total by June, according to a source familiar with the effort.

Rob Astorino’s campaign said it will have $1.3 million for the primary. Hans Pennink

GOP candidate Rob Astorino — former Westchester county executive and failed gubernatorial and state Senate candidate — raised around $800,000 since July’s filing period.

“We’ll have over $1.3 million cash on hand. Most of that has been raised in just the past few months as voters begin to see Rob Astorino as the Republican who is not only the most electable in November, but also an Albany insider with the executive experience and backbone of steel to deliver the change this state so desperately needs,” said campaign spokesman Phil Oliva.

Andrew Giuliani — son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani — didn’t provide The Post with updated fundraising totals and instead pointed to positive polling figures.