Rep. Lee Zeldin clinches GOP nomination for NY governor

Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin clinched the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday night, winning the party primary against former White House staffer Andrew Giuliani, businessman Harry Wilson and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

Zeldin held a 41% to 25.5% lead over Giuliani with 32% of the vote tallied, with many more Long Island votes still to be counted. Astorino was in third at 19.3% and Wilson at 14.4%.

The four-term rep entered the race last April before any of his rivals, which helped him build big advantages with fundraising and endorsements by party officials.

Party leaders gave Zeldin, who was endorsed by the Post Editorial Board, their formal backing at the GOP state convention held on Long Island more than three months ago.

He also led most polls of the race, including a June 13 survey by Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill showing Zeldin with 34% compared to 16% for Astorino, 15% for Wilson and 13% for Giuliani.

Zeldin will run in the November election alongside former NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito — who ran unopposed for her party’s nomination for lieutenant governor — against Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican nomination for governor. Tamara Beckwith

Hochul won her own primary Tuesday night against Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.