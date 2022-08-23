Rep. Jerry Nadler knocks off Carolyn Maloney in NY-12 battle of House Dems

Rep. Jerry Nadler was projected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s contentious Democratic primary to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District, ousting longtime incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney after three decades in office to the dismay her longtime supporters.

As a celebratory Nadler addressed boosters on the Upper West Side Tuesday night, the mood at the Maloney party in Chelsea turned mutinous, as her supporters booed and jeered the House Judiciary Committee chair’s televised speech, with some yelling “Traitor!”

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during his election night victory party on Aug. 23, 2022. James Keivom

Rep. Jerrold Nadler is greeted by supporters after defeating Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the Democratic primary on Aug. 23, 2022 in New York. James Keivom

With almost two-thirds of the district’s vote scanners reporting, Nadler had 55.9% of the vote compared to just 25.1% for Maloney. Attorney Suraj Patel, who was challenging Maloney for a third consecutive cycle, had 17.8%.

Nadler said both Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Suraj Patel called him tonight to concede defeat.

He praised Patel as an “exceptionally bright and committed young leader” and thanked Maloney for her “decades of service to our city,” adding that they spent much of their “adult lives working together.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney mocked Nadler by calling him “senile.” Getty Images/Spencer Platt

New York’s controversial redistricting process pitted the two longtime allies — Nadler, 75, of the Upper West Side, and Maloney, 76, of the Upper East Side — against one other, sparking bad feelings that marred a 30-year career in the House.

The contest got extra-ugly in the final weeks before primary day, as Maloney raged that Nadler was “lying” by taking credit for delivering funding for the Second Avenue subway.

She also hit him for remaining loyal to former city Comptroller Scott Stringer, even after he was accused of sexually harassing two women — an allegation that torpedoed Stringer’s mayoral bid last year.

Maloney then quoted a Post editorial that mocked Nadler as “this close to senile” for forgetting who he helped impeach as chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think that you should read the editorial in the New York Post today,” Maloney told NY1 on Saturday, slamming Nadler for forgetting that he impeached ex-President George W. Bush “twice” — when he really meant former President Donald Trump.

“They call him ‘senile,’” said Maloney.

Nadler, meanwhile, largely remained above the fray in the campaign’s final days, and received a boost with endorsements from the New York Times and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Rep. Jerry Nadler’s ended with 55.9% of the vote compared to just 25.1% of what Carolyn Maloney rounded out to, James Keivom

When Nadler was heard thanking Schumer for his endorsement, one woman at Maloney’s party yelled: “He’s going too!”

“The New York Times endorsement never seems to fail in the heart of Manhattan,” another Maloney supporter said. “It was a pretty clear across the board victory for Jerry Nadler.”

“We lost one of our biggest gender justice champions in Congress,” one time 2020 primary challenger to Maloney and co-founder of the Sexual Harassment Working Group Erica Vladimer told The Post.

Developing.