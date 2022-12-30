Rep.-elect George Santos plans fundraiser at U.S. Capitol during swearing-in

Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3.

The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The Post.

The brazen ask stunned members of both parties when it began circulating late Thursday and into Friday.

“George Santos, who never misses an opportunity to violate Congressional Ethics, is charging people for touring the US Capitol and attending his Congressional swearing-in,” Bronx Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres tweeted.

Santos says he wants to serve in Congress despite lying to voters. Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

“Is the US Capitol one of the 13 properties in the imaginary Santos real estate empire?” added Torres, who announced plans this week to introduce legislation making it illegal for political hopefuls to lie about their biographies.

“What a dumb idea,” sniffed a disgusted Long Island Republican when contacted by The Post Friday.

“I would say it’s legally questionable and a fairly clear violation of House ethics rules,” Daniel Weiner, a former senior counsel at the Federal Elections Commission, told The Post.

Members of the public visit their reps on Capitol Hill all the time, usually to discuss a pressing local issue or to get a special tour of the seat of America’s legislature — but Weiner said soliciting campaign cash with the suggestion of a face-to-face encounter is a no-no.

Santos did not respond Friday to a question asking whether he would go through with the event.

Local and federal prosecutors are already probing whether Santos might have broken any laws while lending $700,000 to his campaign, which blew thousands of dollars on questionable expenses like hotels, meals and flights over the past two years.

Campaign filings shows many purchases that might be personal expenses by Santos. Stephen Yang

Also, dozens of campaign purchases were suspiciously recorded at just below the $200 threshold above which receipts must be included in federal financial filings.

Santos has refused calls to resign before he takes office while insisting that he never broke any laws, but that hasn’t stopped a barrage of bad press since the New York Times first reported on his sketchy past Dec. 19.

“If going on Fox was his attempt at damage control, it worked about as well as the fire extinguisher on the Hindenburg,” City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) told The Post of a widely panned interview Santos sat for Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

US House ethics rules forbid fundraising within the Capitol. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Republican former Gov. George Pataki was more blunt, calling Santos “a disgrace” who is “clearly unfit for office” — but answered “No comment” when directly asked if the soon-to-be freshman lawmaker should step down.

A growing number of Democrats and Republicans have called on the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate Santos’ finances for possible criminality.

“If an investigation results in some action, he’ll have to resign,” Borelli said. “He genuinely makes us look bad.”

Nolan Hicks contributed reporting.