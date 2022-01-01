New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 — again.

The 67-year-old Democrat, who represents northern Manhattan and the Bronx, announced Saturday that he contracted a second asymptomatic case of the coronavirus, one year after his first bout with the illness.

Both cases occurred after he had received a full course of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, he said — including a booster shot “earlier this winter.”

“We have entered a new phase of the pandemic and are not fully out of the woods yet as the virus continues to surge in New York City and in communities around the nation,” Espaillat said in a statement.

“Although, I remain asymptomatic, I am following the recommendations and will continue to test regularly over the next few days until my test results are negative,” he said.

“I know this could have been much worse had I not been fully vaxxed and boosted,” he added in a tweet.

