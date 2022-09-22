Remains stuffed in suitcases may belong to 22-year-old

The human remains found stuffed inside two suitcases inside a Brooklyn apartment could belong to a 22-year-old female resident – and were discovered during a wellness check for her, cops said Thursday.

Police responded to the woman’s sixth-floor apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday after a building super and security staff called 911, police said.

The woman was unaccounted for, and a foul odor had been coming from the apartment, cops and sources said.

Responding officers executed a search warrant, during which they opened the suitcases and discovered the “obvious crime scene,” police said Wednesday.

“A large amount of blood” was found at the location, cops said Tuesday night.

The city medical examiner’s office will officially confirm the person’s identity and determine the cause of death.

A person of interest had been identified and was being sought for questioning, sources said Tuesday.

Next-door neighbor Kim Angeles previously told The Post the super was the first to make the gruesome discovery.

Multiple building residents said the woman who lives inside the apartment where the remains were found has a boyfriend whom she would often fight with.