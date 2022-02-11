Religious-freedom group sues over NYC workers vaccine mandate

A religious-freedom group has filed a last-minute class-action lawsuit to try to save the jobs of thousands of city employees set to be fired Friday for missing the deadline to get vaccinated.

The suit, filed in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday, claims the city mandate constituted a “war on the unvaccinated” and violates workers’ “fundamental religious and constitutional rights.

“Many of these employees face a termination date of February 11, 2022, which is tomorrow,” said the Thursday filing.

“The mass termination of City employees who have refused to obey the various vaccine mandates because of their firmly held religious beliefs is a tremendous injustice that urgently needs to be addressed — and immediately.”

The suit was filed by New Yorkers for Religious Liberty on behalf of 13 named city workers — including FDNY Capt. Brendan Fogarty — who face “immense pressure” to choose between their faith and their jobs, court papers say.

A protester rallies against vaccine mandates on November 20, 2021, in New York City. Getty Images

The suit sought to be a class-action case because of the nearly 4,000 employees at risk of losing their livelihoods, the group said.

“Plaintiffs respectfully ask that the Court act immediately to enjoin the Defendants from terminating thousands of their religiously-observant employees, who have thus far received intolerant and unconstitutional mistreatment of their religious accommodation requests,” the lawsuit says.

The 73-page filing insisted that the mandates were not just discriminatory but also “irrational.”

“COVID-19 vaccine mandates cannot stop the spread,” the lawsuit said.

“The vaccines may blunt the severity of the disease, but the evidence does not support an assumption that they stop infection with and transmission of [COVID] to others.”

It seeks a trial by jury to get unspecified damages, fees and “reinstatement” of jobs.

The filing came on the same day Mayor Eric Adams confirmed his commitment to the deadline set by his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, in October.

“We’re not firing them. People are quitting,” Adams insisted at a news conference Thursday. “The responsibility is clear.”

The mandate has faced a slew of court challenges, including a Manhattan lawsuit this week on behalf of two dozen unions, such as the United Federation of Teachers, the Uniformed Fire Officers Association and the Police Benevolent Association.

City workers march over the Brooklyn Bridge against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on February 7, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

City Law Department rep Kimberly Joyce noted at the time that such challenges have repeatedly been rejected.

“Courts have clearly and consistently found compliance with the Health Commissioner’s order to vaccinate is a condition of employment, not discipline, and employees who choose to remain unvaccinated do not get a disciplinary hearing prior to termination,” Joyce said.