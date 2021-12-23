Registered sex offender busted in NYC assault, attempted robbery

A registered sex offender was busted in the terrifying sex assault and attempted robbery of a woman in a Queens apartment building elevator, authorities said early Thursday.

Ralph Toro, 62 – who was on lifetime supervision in connection to a 1986 attack and a Level 3 sex offender – was arrested at 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Friday incident inside the building at 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills, cops said.

Toro followed his victim, 51, into the lift around 12:10 p.m., police said.

He left the elevator but returned moments later and allegedly threatened the woman with a knife.

Surveillance footage shows the woman emptying all of her belongings on the elevator floor, but the sicko still “searched her body for additional property,” cops said.

He then started to pull down her pants and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Toro is seen on surveillance footage threatening his victim. dcpi

The brave woman fought back and was able to shove the attacker out of the elevator.

He ran off empty-handed and fled the building through a stairwell, police said.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital for medical evaluation. She was listed in stable condition.

Toro, who lives about a half-mile from the scene, was charged with attempted robbery and sex abuse, cops said.

Investigators had been eyeing him in connection to a larger sexually motivated robbery pattern, but so far he’s only been charged in connection to the Friday incident, police sources said.

Before being shoved out of the elevator, Toro searched his victim’s body for additional property. dcpi

He registered as a Level 3 sex offender — the most dangerous designation — in connection to a January 1986 sodomy, rape and sexual abuse case involving two female victims, ages 13 and 26.

He was convicted in connection to that case in June of 1987, records show.

That same month, he was jailed on first-degree robbery and burglary, and third-degree grand larceny charges, according to state corrections records.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life and released on parole this past February, the records show.