Real-life Hamburglar steals nuggets and burgers from NYC McDonald’s

A real-life Hamburglar is wanted by police for stealing more than two dozen nuggets and two double cheeseburgers from a Bronx McDonald’s in a knifepoint robbery last week.
The alleged thief threatened staffers inside the Mount Eden eatery with a knife before casually heading behind the counter and helping himself to the fast food around 4:30 p.m. last Monday, police said.
He allegedly snatched one 20-piece chicken McNuggets, one six-piece McNuggets and two McDouble cheeseburgers before running out of the chain restaurant at 101 East 170th St., according to cops.
In a video released by the NYPD, the sticky-fingered suspect can be seen swinging his feet over the counter and walking past dumbfounded employees before he grabs the food and shoves it into his pockets.
The real-life Hamburglar swapped the black-and-white striped outfit, wide-brimmed hat and eye mask of the McDonald’s character for an Astros jersey, bandana and a medical face mask, according to the footage.
The knifepoint robbery comes months after a McDonald’s employee in Brooklyn was shot in the neck over an argument about cold fries. Matthew Web, 23, died days after the August shooting.