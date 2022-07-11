‘Real Housewives’ Jen Shah pleads guilty in fraud case

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah on Monday pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge for running a multi-state telemarketing scam.

Shah, 48, was arrested last year and charged with ripping off hundreds of victims by running the scheme in six states over a span of 10 years.

“From 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” Shah told US District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

“I did this by knowingly providing customer names to people who were marketing business services that had little or no value,” she said, adding that buyers were “misled about the value and that’s why they bought the services.

“I knew this was wrong,” she said. “I know many people were harmed and I am so sorry.”

She faces up to 30 years in prison, the judge said. She is due to be sentenced in the case in November.

Shah’s scheme spanned 10 years and racked up hundreds of victims. AP

Shah, who originally pleaded not guilty, had been due to stand trial July 18.

The embattled reality star and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were charged by federal prosecutors with overseeing the long-running scheme even as Shah was filming the hit show.

Smith pleaded guilty in November.

The scheme reeled in victims from New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada and Utah over the decade, federal prosecutors said.

The pair duped the investors, most of them over 55, to invest in dubious online projects and selling bogus business services from 2012 until this year, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Shah oversaw a crew of telemarketers out of a Manhattan office and duped them into making the phony investments — and pocketing the cash.