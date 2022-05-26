Rat causes chaos at NYC dog park in hilarious viral video

It’s a dog-eat-rat world out there.

A rambunctious rodent found its way into the middle of a Fido frenzy, causing chaos to erupt at the Tompkins Square Dog Run in Manhattan.

As captured in a now-viral video posted to Twitter, owners frantically tried to corral their canines, who quickly chased, surrounded and chomped at the rat.

The clip — which amassed nearly 6 million views as of Thursday afternoon — is set to the jazzy tune “They Say It’s Spring” by Blossom Dearie as the pups kicked up dust.

While many couldn’t catch the rat, one dog, later revealed as a 4-year-old Jindo mix named Zoey, locked jaws on the rodent — shaking her head before tossing the rat in the air.

Her owner, initially dubbed “gray sweatshirt guy” in the comments, quickly shut it down, pointing at Zoey as if to say, “Stay back!”

Owners frantically tried to grab their pets who were vying for a chance to catch the rodent.

The rat barreled through the park being chased by all the pups.

People in the Twitter thread were quick to crack jokes about the rogue rat.

“You know it’s a New York rat because it fought back. Ready to risk it all,” wrote one person.

“Can’t believe those dog owners didn’t let their dogs live out a dream,” said another.

“What are all these dogs doing in the rat park!!??” joked someone else.

One pup, named Zoey, grabbed the rogue rat in his jaws and threw it in the air.

“Gray sweatshirt guy,” also named Jonah, came to the rat’s rescue to stop Zoey from attacking it.

“He was just filming Ratatouille Goes To New York,” quipped another.

While other users were concerned about the precious pooches’ health — assuming the rat carried diseases that could make the dogs sick — Zoey’s owner, identified only as Jonah, assured the internet that his pup was in good health. He took a photo of him and Zoey with a sign that read: “Zoey didn’t get sick!”