Rapper who shot cop using record deal money to pay bail

The reputed teen gang member and budding rap star who allegedly accidentally shot an NYPD officer is using cash from a recent record deal to try to get himself out of jail, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Friday.

Camrin Williams, 16, recently inked a deal with Interscope Records, and his advance, worth several hundred thousand dollars, was used to secure a $200,000 bond from celebrity bondsman Ira Judelson, sources said.

Williams’ family was able to scrape together the $15,000 bail set by the court and then used the teens’ record deal to secure the bond with Judelson, sources said.

The bail package needs to be reviewed by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office to ensure the money is clean and didn’t come from illegal activities, sources said.

The rapper, whose stage name is C Blu, could be out as early as Friday evening if the bail package is OK’d.

Judelson, known as the “bondsman to the stars,” has worked with a slew of high-profile clients over the years, including DMX, Ja Rule, Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Harvey Weinstein. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment, nor did Interscope records.

Williams has been cooling his heels at the Horizon Juvenile Center in the South Bronx after he was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly accidentally shooting an NYPD officer during a scuffle.

The teen was carrying a loaded firearm that apparently went off in his pocket during the tussle, striking the 27-year-old officer in the leg and grazing Williams in the groin, police sources said.

Cops originally charged Williams with attempted murder, but prosecutors ended up arraigning him on felony weapon and assault raps. The teen could still see attempted-murder charges if a grand jury decides to indict him on the crime. He’s already on probation for a previous gun possession bust from 2020.

Williams’ lawyer Dawn Florio, who previously represented rapper Tekashi69 in his gang-related case, called the cops who stopped the teen Tuesday night “the hip hop police” and said her client was targeted because he’s “famous.”

“They went straight for him. They knew who he was. He’s famous. He’s an artist,” Florio told The Post.

“They knew he had a gun arrest before in that precinct. A hunch isn’t enough to stop someone.”

Florio noted Williams’ phone recorded the interaction with police and evidence from that recording will be used in the case.

