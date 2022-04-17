Rapper-turned-Brooklyn Dem candidate spews hate against cops

A rapper whose social-media accounts are filled with venomous anti-police rants is running to become a Democratic Party district leader in Brooklyn.

Noah Weston — who is running on the “For the People” slate with congressional candidate Brittany Ramos De Barros and Assemblyman Mathylde Frontus in southern Brooklyn — has called officers “f–king pigs,” “plague rats” and “sacks of s–t” who do more harm than good.

“The greatest threats in this city are Eric Adams and the NYPD,” Weston tweeted from noah4DL on Saturday.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Weston — known as the rapper Soul Khan — retweeted a video of an incident where cops are seen kneeling on top of an old man in the subway.

“F–k these f–king pigs till the day their misbegotten lives end. Abolish these egrish sacks of s–t,” wrote Weston, a West Hollywood, Calif., native who now performs in a hip-hop group called Brown Bag All Stars.

Two months later, on the day Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, Weston wrote under the Twitter handle clips4congress @soulkhan, “Bless the jury, f–k the pigs, and keep fighting [to] abolish, not reform.”

Weston tweeted that Eric Adams and the NYPD are the “greatest threats” to New York City. Twitter/@soulkhan

He has griped that too much money is wasted on the NYPD, too.

“It is genuinely more productive to wipe your ass with money than spend it on cops,” he wrote March 28 on his clips4congress account.

“You can’t tell me a single good thing cops have done that can’t be done by someone or something that isn’t a cop,” he added in April 2021.

Weston also slammed the NYPD and cops in general after the subway-shooting rampage last week.

Weston is running on the “For the People” slate with congressional candidate Assemblyman Mathylde Frontus and Brittany Ramos De Barros in southern Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

On Tuesday, the day of the shooting, he said, “We do bring up NYPD being useless at a time like this because … the cops helped the shooter escape, didn’t have working radios, and didn’t prevent this but will use it as a pretext to hurt and kill people.

“Frank James did more than the NYPD to locate Frank James,” he said on April 13 regarding the accused terrorist, who called police at one point as they hunted for him.

“Real New York community members, not cops, found the shooter today,” Weston added, apparently referring to locals who alerted cops that they’d sighted James. “Real New York community members, not cops, supported each other in meaningful, healing ways through this. Remember that.

Weston called the NYPD “pigs” online and called for the department to be abolished. Weston claimed the NYPD “let” Frank James escape after the Brooklyn subway shooting.

“I say `real New York community members’ because more than half of the NYPD doesn’t even live in this city and the entire department works against the values that most New Yorkers hold dear,” he added.

Weston said it also “seems like a more reliable and involved mental health care system would have done more to prevent this shooting than 11 billion dollars in wasted police funding.”

In addition, he has accused cops of being spreaders of COVID-19 for not wearing masks in public during the pandemic, which The Post reported was a problem.

Weston’s anti-police tweets date back years.

“I just had to tell another dumb pig to put on his f–king mask in the subway system. These cop slobs are plague rats. How f–king dare anyone still act like they’re anything but a liability,” Weston wrote Jan. 7.

On April 14, he said, “how f–ked is it that new yorkers were supposed to entrust their safety this week to a police department that has likely killed more people with covid than it has ever saved in most new yorkers’ lifetime?”

Weston is running for district leader in the 46th Assembly District in southern Brooklyn, which takes in Coney Island and Sea Gate and parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach and Dyker Heights.

In the aftermath of the Brooklyn subway shooting, Weston criticized the NYPD.

One veteran Democratic lawmaker called Weston’s anti-cop screeds “outrageous” and “disgusting.

“He’s not fit to be an elected party official using language like that. More than 99 percent of police officers are trying to help our community,” said Assemblyman Peter Abbate Jr., a Democrat who represents parts of southern Brooklyn.

“He should remain a rapper. On second thought, I don’t think he’s fit to be a rapper. He’s smearing society.”

Sabrina Rezzy, a rep for the Brooklyn Democratic Party, said, “Brooklyn Democrats support our first responders.”

Weston has called the NYPD a “disaster.”

Weston defended his cop-bashing as justified when contacted by The Post, saying he merely pointed to wrongdoing.

“The ‘sacks of s–t’ and ‘f–king pigs’ comments were in reference to officers beating an elderly man in the subway on video,” he said in a text response.

“And the ‘plague rats’ comment was in reference to the NYPD’s general disregard for masking throughout the pandemic, including when they were among the least vaccinated city workers with the most unnecessary intrusions into New Yorkers’ lives, which has likely resulted in them infecting many of us with COVID and ultimately killing New Yorkers.”