Rap legend Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for NYC manslaughter

Rapper Kidd Creole — a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 — was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years behind bars for the stabbing death of a homeless man during a dispute in Manhattan.
The 61-year-old hip-hop pioneer, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter in April for the 2017 killing of John Jolly, a 55-year-old vagrant and sex offender.
“The defendant had committed a senseless and unwarranted act of violence that took the life of one of the city’s most vulnerable populations — the homeless,” said prosecutor Mark Dahl, who asked that Glover be sentenced to 18 years in prison.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — whose band churned out chart-topping tunes such as “Freedom” and “The Message” in the early 1980s — had faced up to 25 years in prison.
During the sentencing hearing, Glover claimed he’d been wrongly cast as a killer.
“I’m very disappointed in the way that that this whole situation played out. I’ve been portrayed as a callous and senseless [killer]… which is far from the person who I am,” he said in Manhattan Supreme Court.
“I’ve been slandered and all this made me seem as if I am a person who actually has no remorse and no repentance.”
Glover added he was “disappointed” in the way the proceedings progressed, adding, “I also feel that at a certain point the truth of all of this will be revealed and I will be exonerated.”
But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the case was an example of his office cracking down on violent crime.
“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” Bragg said in a statement after the sentencing. “This case makes clear that if you commit violent crime, we will hold you accountable.”
In August 2017, Glover got into a shouting match with Jolly at the corner of East 44th St. and Third Avenue before the stabbing took place, police said after his arrest .
During the trial, Glover’s lawyer Scottie Celestin claimed he acted in self-defense and that Jolly’s stab wounds were not life-threatening.
Celestin previously blamed Jolly’s death on a mix of alcohol and a sedative that workers at Bellevue Hospital gave to him because he was being combative.