Rainstorm turns New York City subway stations into urban waterfalls

When it rains, it pours in the Big Apple — even underground.

Heavy downpours battered the city on Monday, turning at least two subway stations into urban waterfalls and causing travel headaches as trains were delayed from the deluge.

Train service was suspended at three upper Manhattan stations — Inwood – 207th Street, Dyckman Street and 190th Street — due to the sheer amount of water that flooded the Dyckman Street station, officials said.

Dramatic video posted to Twitter shows rainwater pouring from the Washington Heights station’s ceiling onto the subway platform and tracks below.

Up to 14 inches of water flooded the roadbed and impacted the third rail that provides electrical power to the subway trains, according to the MTA.

Above ground, some Washington Heights streets resembled rivers, including Nagle Avenue, where the water reached the top of cars’ tires, according to photos posted by News 12 Bronx.

MTA crews were pumping out the water from the tracks and assessing the damage late Monday evening.

A, B and C trains were slowed in both directions as the crews worked.

The MTA said the heavy rainfall caused scattered delays in upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

A Brooklyn station, however, was also drenched from the downpour.

A column of water gushed onto the edge of the train platform inside Jefferson Street L train station, video posted by the Subway Creatures Twitter account shows.

The popular NYC-based account also shared two more videos of flooded MTA stations, though it’s unclear from which stations the videos were shot.

One video shows water rushing down the stairs of a multi-level subway station from a closed door. The other shows commuters armed with umbrellas trudging through a flooded station.

The Metro North system was also plagued by flash flooding. Service on the Harlem and New Haven Lines was suspended for hours due to track flooding. Service was restored before the 5 p.m. rush, but was running with delays of up to 75 minutes.

Flooding also forced northbound lane closures on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, snagging traffic for miles.

The US Weather Service issued a severe thunder storm watch for New York City Monday.