Raging rat brutally attacks pigeon in NYC showdown

The streets of “Zoo York” are really getting rough.

Wild video posted to social media Monday shows a rat savagely attacking a pigeon – with the victimized bird helplessly flapping its wings as the hostile rodent dragged it across a sidewalk.

The rat scampered beneath a car with the wounded bird in its mouth as the gruesome clip ends, leaving shocked observers to wonder about the flailing pigeon’s fate.

“He took son under the [vehicle] to finish him off,” one person replied. “This is cold.”

The footage was then posted Wednesday to the “What is New York” Instagram page, which has more than 1.3 million followers.

“Only a matter of time [before] we’re next,” one reply read, garnering more than 1,000 likes.

Jessie Salinas, an artist originally from Idaho who shot the footage, told The Post he wasn’t worried that the rat would change course and attack him. jessie.salinas/Instagram

Another observer noted the showdown marked the “classic NYC matchup,” a battle between two iconic city-dwelling creatures.

“Oooooh s–t NY mascots fighting for the spotlight,” another poignant reply read.

But the pint-sized pugilists should’ve known better since they’re on the “same team,” one Instagram user noted.

The viral footage depicting New York’s kill-or-be-killed mentality rivals content on nature shows, some insisted.

“Who needs the Discovery Channel when you’re walking the streets of New York!” one observer said.

“Facts,” someone replied.

“Damn, I think I’m traumatized,” another viewer insisted.

The clip of the “NY cataclysm” was posted to Instagram on Monday by a user named Jessie Salinas, who told The Post he shot the stomach-turning footage beneath the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.

Salinas, an artist originally from Idaho, said he wasn’t worried that the rat would change course and attack him.

“No, not all,” he wrote The Post. “I was blown away and I was amazed my phone was out and recording before I even knew it. I guess it’s in our DNA nowadays.”

Salinas, 25, of Brooklyn, noticed how some people questioned why he didn’t save the pigeon — a suggestion he considers “hilarious,” he said.

“I would not want to mess with that rat,” he wrote The Post Thursday.

Rats killing pigeons in New York isn’t a new development, of course — as an earlier epic street fight between the species was captured in Brooklyn in 2020.