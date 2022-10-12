Raelynn Cameron slaying wasn’t accidental, mother says

The grieving mother of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot in an abandoned Brooklyn apartment said Wednesday that her daughter’s death wasn’t “accidental” — claiming the teen was murdered in a love-gone-wrong tragedy.

Mom Cassandra Adams told The Post her daughter Raelynn Cameron — who was found with a mortal gunshot to the chest in the lobby of an East New York building Monday night — was dumped there “like a bag of garbage” for rejecting a boy’s advances.

“Oh my God! That’s where my daughter was murdered,” Adams, 44, cried out in an Uber as it drove by the building Wednesday on her way to speak to detectives.

“She was murdered right there on the sixth floor and apartment 6R. It was no accidental shooting!”

Cops initially said the shooting might have been an accident — but have since opened a homicide investigation. No arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday, police said.

Raelynn Cameron, 17, was found shot in the chest in the lobby of an East New York building on Oct. 10, 2022. Facebook

The teen was found just before 11 p.m. Monday after her 25-year-old brother received an SOS message from her cellphone that included her location, law enforcement sources said.

The brother and some residents of the building at 70 Eldert Lane called 911.

Police found blood stains on the couch of the vacant apartment — and a blood trail leading to the hallway and elevator, sources previously told The Post.

Cops also found a .9mm shell casing in the kitchen, the sources said.

The NYPD initially believed the shooting may have been accidental, but are now investigating the case as a homicide. Paul Martinka

Her mother said she had an idea who the alleged killer was, claiming the shooter “pointed the gun right at her and said ‘f—k that bitch’ as he pulled the trigger – just because she wouldn’t get with him.”

“She was fatally wounded when they put her in the hallway like a bag of garbage,” Adams said. “She was dead already when they put her out there.”

Surveillance footage showed two men carrying the girl into the elevator and into the front lobby.

Raelynn’s mom, Cassandra Adams, said her daughter would have turned 18 a week after her death. CBS 2 New York

Cameron lived in Far Rockaway and was a freshman at Medgar Evers College, her distraught mother said.

She had graduated early from high school in the gifted and talented program, and was set to celebrate her 18th birthday next week, on Oct. 20, according to Adams.

“Instead of a birthday dinner, I’m having her funeral,” the mom said. “I’m staying strong until I get justice for my daughter.”

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy