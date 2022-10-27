Raelynn Cameron, 17, shot dead after refusing gunman’s advances at Brooklyn party: prosecutors

The man accused of killing 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron at a Brooklyn party earlier this month shot the teen after she spurned his advances, telling him to “suck my d–k,” prosecutors said in court Thursday.

That’s what apparently enraged Javone Duncan — a 22-year-old career criminal — prompting him to pull out a 9 mm handgun, fire a single shot into Cameron’s chest and run away on Oct. 11, Brooklyn prosecutors alleged.

“The allegations are that this took place in a vacant apartment,” Assistant District Attorney David Ingle said at Duncan’s arraignment. “While inside the apartment defendant was flirting with the victim.

“Victim told the defendant to suck her d–k,” Ingle told Judge Simiyon Haniff. “Defendant brandished a handgun and shot the victim in the chest, leading to the victim’s demise.”

The accused killer, who arraigned on murder charges and ordered held without bail, claimed he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

“The defendant said in sum and substance that he observed his friend shoot the victim and that he did not do it,” Ingle said in court.

But the judge wasn’t buying it.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Haniff said. “You’re charged with murder in the second degree. You’re looking at life at the back end if you’re convicted after trial beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The bottom line, Mr. Ducan, there’s a dead young woman and you are the alleged cause of that,” he said. “Based on that, I will be remanding you.”

Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder in the death of teen Raelynn Cameron. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

Duncan had been taken into custody at the 75th Precinct stationhouse Wednesday.

Prosecutors said he has six prior busts, including a pending Queens traffic case and two Brooklyn gun cases from 2020 in which he pleaded out and was sentenced to probation.

In the murder case, police said Cameron was at a party in a vacant East New York building when she was shot and carried to the lobby.

Police said a trail of blood led from the sixth-floor apartment at the Eldert Lane building, onto the elevator and into the lobby where the victim was found mortally wounded.

Cameron, of Far Rockaway, was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Her 25-year-old brother told detectives he received an SOS message from his kid sister and rushed to the building, unaware that she was already dead or dying.

Police initially believed the shooting was accidental but later ruled it a homicide — while Cameron’s mother believed the gunman was a spurned love interest.

Her mom previously told The Post she had an idea who the alleged killer was, claiming the shooter “pointed the gun right at her and said ‘f—k that bitch’ as he pulled the trigger – just because she wouldn’t get with him.

“She was fatally wounded when they put her in the hallway like a bag of garbage,” Cassandra Adams said. “She was dead already when they put her out there.”

Raelynn Cameron, 17, was killed Oct. 11 after spurning the gunman’s advances.

Duncan’s two prior gun cases in Brooklyn from late 2020 were combined as part of a plea deal to settle them.

In the first case, he was arrested on Sept. 3, 2020, and charged with weapons possession and vehicle and traffic violations. According to a criminal complaint, cops spotted Duncan driving a 2005 Kia with Florida license plates with the headlights off shortly before 1 a.m. in Crown Heights.

Cops recovered a loaded .25-caliber Taurus handgun and a bag of marijuana in the car.

In the second case, Duncan was pulled over in Sheepshead Bay on Nov. 13, 2020 for having overly dark tinted windows on the 2007 Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania plates that he was driving, according to a criminal complaint in that case.

He sped off and led police on a car chase, running red lights, stop signs, and twice driving the wrong way on one-way streets before he ditched the car and ran off.

Cops caught him and found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car, and determined the car was unregistered and that he only had a driver’s permit, not a license. He was charged with felony weapons possession and reckless endangerment and was hit with various traffic violations in that case.

Javoen Duncan, 22, was arrested in the Oct. 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron. Paul Martinka

Duncan’s only other arrest came in Queens in the early morning on Sept. 22 this year.

In that case, which is still pending, Duncan was allegedly driving a 2007 Nissan Altima in Lindenwood without license plates and sped off, nearly hitting a cop.

Police later caught up with him and said did not have a driver’s license. He was charged with reckless endangerment and several traffic violations in that case and is due to return to Queens court on Nov. 15, prosecutors said Thursday.

Duncan is due to return to court in Brooklyn on Nov. 1 in the murder case.