Racist bashes Hispanic man on head with metal pipe in NYC

An Hispanic man was attacked by a black assailant who spewed anti-ethnic rhetoric at him while hitting him over the head with a metal pipe in Queens, cops said Monday.

“I hate all Spanish people!” the attacker hissed during the incident in front of 80-02 Roosevelt Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday. “I’m going to rob you! I’m going to f–king kill you!”

The attacker struck the 51-year-old victim with a metal pipe, causing a deep cut to the left side of his head, according to police.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. The attacker fled west on Roosevelt Avenue, cops said.

The attacker also stole the victim’s wallet, according to police. It wasn’t clear what was inside.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the incident.