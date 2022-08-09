Racist attacker pummels woman on NYC subway

A woman was punched repeatedly in the face by a stranger who sneered, “I hate Mexicans” on a Brooklyn subway Monday, cops said.

The 41-year-old victim boarded the northbound Q train at the Newkirk Avenue station around 8:45 a.m. and was talking on her phone when a woman sat down next to her, cops said.

Without warning, the attacker stood up and punched the victim in the face several times, according to police.

“Why did you hit me?” the victim asked.

“I hate Mexicans,” the woman replied.

As the train pulled into the 7th Avenue station, the victim snapped a photo of the assailant on her phone, cops said. The victim suffered bruising, swelling and a cut on her lip but refused medical attention.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Cops described the attacker as a female with a dark complexion and approximately 5’6″ tall. She weighs about 120 lbs. and had long dark hair that was pulled back in a ponytail, as well as a tattoo with roman numerals on her left arm.

The suspect allegedly left the victim with bruising and swelling on her lip. DCPI The suspect was spotted wearing a black shirt with an Indiana Pacers logo and tattoos on her left arm. DCPI

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic design on the front, blue jeans, black Crocs and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.