R. Kelly ‘superfan’ charged with threatening federal prosecutors

An R. Kelly “superfan” has been charged with threatening the federal prosecutors who won a conviction against the fallen R&B star at his Brooklyn sex-trafficking trial, authorities said Monday.

Christopher Gunn, 39, is accused of threatening to “storm” the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn in a YouTube video last year, and allegedly named and menaced the three female prosecutors at the helm of the case, according to a federal warrant.

“I want y’all to get real familiar with this building I’m about to pull up and show you,” he said on the video on Oct. 4. “Imma show you exactly where were gonna be going.”

Prosecutors said the overzealous fan was pointing out Cadman Plaza East in Brooklyn, where the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York has offices.

“That building is located right outside the courthouse where R. Kelly was being prosecuted at. It’s the first building on the corner,” he said. “That is the United States federal prosecution office. That’s where they at. That’s where they work at.

“We’re going to storm they office,” Gunn allegedly said before naming the three prosecutors and threatening he was going to “storm” them, too.

Gunn can face up to five years in prison if convicted. Gregory P. Mango

Prosecutors said Gunn also posted a clip from the 1991 movie “Boyz N The Hood” showing four armed thugs jumping in a car and heading for a shooting.

“[I]f you ain’t got the stomach for the s–t we ’bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out,” Gunn is heard saying, according to prosecutors.

Kelly, 55, who was convicted in September on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, is due to be sentenced in the case in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Gunn, who goes by the dame “DeBoSki” online, allegedly attended at least one day of the disgraced former crooner’s trial last year.

He was arrested Saturday by federal agents in Illinois and remanded into custody following his arraignment in Chicago on Monday.

Prosecutors will attempt to extradite Gunn to Brooklyn. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

It is unclear if Gunn actually knows Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. His next court date is Wednesday.