Queens violence leaves two men dead, another wounded

Two men were killed and a third was wounded in a violent three-hour span in Queens on Monday night, police said.

In the first of two incidents, a 23-year-old man, identified as Daniel Ortiz, was fatally shot in a basement apartment on Mexico Street in St. Albans at about 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Ortiz suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder, torso and thigh. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Just after 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man was knifed to death at 109-02 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, cops said.

A 39-year-old was also shot at the second scene. He arrived by private means at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center a short time later and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests were immediately made in either case.