Queens politicians want to rid NYC waters of abandoned boats

New York’s waterways are so polluted with abandoned trash-filed boats and other large debris that the city must create a new office to oversee a mass cleanup of the long-standing eyesores, insist two Queens pols who aim to introduce legislation to do just that.

Councilwomen Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Queens) will debut their bill Thursday, requiring that the mayor create an “Office of Marine Debris Disposal and Vessel Surrendering” with its own director and staff dedicated to helping keep the city’s 520 miles of shorelines clean.

Both council members represent neighborhoods overlooking Jamaica Bay, a notorious dumping ground for rogue boat owners and other illegal dumpers.

“There’s really been little enforcement by the city in the past, and we’re hoping an office that is dedicated to the problem can be a big help,” said Ariola, who estimated it would cost the city about $300,000 to $400,000 to keep the proposed small office afloat.

The Parks Department says it has contracted the removal of more than 300 vessels and 5,000-plus cubic yards of debris from waterways over the last six years, yet it estimates hundreds of abandoned vessels are still polluting Big Apple shorelines.

Besides overseeing the hiring of independent contractors to clean up waterways, the office would also be responsible for making recommendations on how best the city can enforce illegal dumping along its shores.

The new office would also help create a program allowing owners of dilapidated boats to turn over the vessels to the city for disposal rather than abandoning them to save money.

Dan Mundy Jr., president Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers, hailed the plan, saying abandoned boats lead to fuel and all sorts of debris polluting the waters. His volunteer group and others like it have played a huge role in spotting and removing abandoned vessels.

Kate Smart, a spokeswoman for Mayor Eric Adams, said “All New Yorkers deserve clean shorelines and waterways to enjoy. We will review the bill if and when it is introduced.”